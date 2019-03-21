The McNair Scholars Program is a great opportunity for those who are interested in research and attending graduate school/obtaining a Ph.D. after graduation.



We prepare our scholars for being successful in graduate school by providing the following: working with a faculty mentor in your field, a paid 8-week summer research internship, research and conference travel funding, graduate school visits, free GRE prep, and creating and completing scholarly work.



To be eligible for the McNair Scholars Program, you must be:



· An undergraduate with sophomore or junior status



· An U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident



· A member of at least one of the following groups:



- A historically underrepresented racial/ethnic group in higher education



-- First-generation college student (neither custodial parent has a Bachelor's degree) AND a low-income background





Applications for the program are due March, 27, 2019!





For more information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mcnair/









