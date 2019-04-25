Do you have digital photos scattered everywhere? Don't risk losing your memories due to changing technology. They could be in your computer, your phone, on CDs, or on memory cards. In this class you will learn how to get them all in one place where you can enjoy them and share them with others.



The class fee includes a photo software that is easy to learn. In the first class you will install the software and learn to gather the photos from various places. In the second class, you will learn how to organize and share these memories. You will need a PC laptop computer for this class.





· Thursdays, April 25 and May 9, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $20 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Dionne Merriott





