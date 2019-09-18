Attend 8 workshops and receive a certificate certifying your proficiency in research strategies. All workshops will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150:

Publishing Your Research - Sept. 20 Poster Presentation Workshop - Sept. 27 Managing Your Citations - Oct. 4 Identifying Grants for Research - Oct. 11 Managing Your Research Data - Oct. 18 Predatory Publishing - Oct. 25 Altmetrics - Nov. 1 Copyright and Fair Use - Nov. 8

Click here to register for the workshops.

For more information, contact Brian Quinn, graduate student services librarian, brian.quinn@ttu.edu

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries, the Graduate School and the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE). Posted:

