We are now accepting applications for the Fall 2021 semester for the Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities Project Funding Program! Students can receive up to $1,000 to support their work on a qualifying project under the supervision of a TTU faculty member.
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/research/project-funding/index.php for details and application requirements, and feel free to contact us to schedule an appointment to discuss how you can strengthen your proposal!
Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE)
Drane hall, Room 239
www.true.ttu.edu
(806) 742-1095