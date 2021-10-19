This workshop is geared towards undergraduate researchers who need help writing an abstract. During this in-person workshop, we will analyze model abstracts and discuss the purpose and possible structure of an abstract.





This workshop will take place in the TLPDC (TTU Library, first floor) on October 19th from 3:30 until 4:30 PM.




