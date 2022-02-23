The Texas Tech University Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) is an annual, campus-wide event championing undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity. The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites TTU/TTUHSC faculty, staff, and graduate students to participate as reviewers during the 14th annual Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) March 29 – 30, 2022.





Reviewers will be assigned up to six specific presentations to evaluate based on a set rubric. During the registration process, you will have the opportunity to choose the format of presentation (poster, oral, or both) and day and time you prefer to evaluate. We hope you will consider serving in this integral role. Reviewer registration opens on January 28th, 2022.

For additional information for reviewers or to register, visit https://www.eventleaf.com/e/urc2022

For general conference information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/urc/index.php

If you have questions, please contact the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE):

true@ttu.edu

806.742.1095