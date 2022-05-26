TTU-Fulbright Liaisons at the Office of International Affairs (OIA) are available to provide faculty and staff/admin with detailed information about the different Fulbright programs, application process and guidelines.

We encourage faculty and staff/admin across colleges and departments to schedule an appointment to discuss their research interests, timeline for submitting a Fulbright Scholar application, Fulbright programs that may fit their interests and career needs, and countries of interest as well as other topics and questions.

TTU-Fulbright Liaisons can help you develop an application plan, provide guidance on the development of the proposal and identify a potential TTU-Fulbright Alumni mentor who can support you through the application process among other services.

For more information contact the TTU-Fulbright Liaisons:

Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, C.R Hutcheson Professor in Human Development & Family Sciences and Provost Faculty Fellow; Email: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu

Dr. Jorge Salazar-Bravo, Director, International Center for Arid and Semiarid Land Studies (ICASALS); Email: j.salazar-bravo@ttu.edu

