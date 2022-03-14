Fulbright Faculty Scholar Program Workshop

The Office of International Affairs will be hosting a Fulbright Scholar Program Workshop (via zoom) with the participation of Michelle Bolourchi– Outreach and Recruitment Specialist, Fulbright Institute of International Education (IIE) on March 31st 12pm-1:00pm (CST).

The workshop will cover:

Opportunities for teaching, research, and flexible initiatives in more than 140 countries

Tips on how to design a competitive application, including how to make contacts abroad and choosing the right country and award for you.

Interested faculty and professionals are encouraged to register at: https://apply.iie.org/register/TexasTech3.31.22

For more information and/or questions contact the TTU Fulbright Faculty Liaisons: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu and J.salazar-bravo@ttu.edu