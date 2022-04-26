Fulbright Scholar Grant Writing Workshop

The Office of International Affairs will be hosting a Fulbright Scholar Grant Writing Workshop for faculty and staff/administrators (via zoom) on May 16th 1pm-2pm.

The workshop will cover information on:

Grant Proposal: identifying awards, contacting potential hosts, application requirements and components

Review Criteria: what do reviewers look for?, short/long-term impact, cultural exchange

TTU Resources

Interested faculty and professionals are encouraged to register at (use Google Chrome or Firefox): https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMudOygpjstEt2WWQRs4Zu1m3TmLH0OhrjP

For more information and/or questions contact the TTU Fulbright Faculty Liaisons: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu and J.salazar-bravo@ttu.edu

