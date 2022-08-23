TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Call for Applications- Scholarship up to $5000! Deadline 9/15/22
Charles S. Peirce Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellowship

Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellowship applications are now open for all doctoral level programs and disciplines at Texas Tech University. The purpose of this fellowship is to enable young researchers to focus on and enhance the interdisciplinary nature of their studies.

How to Apply:

All applications may be submitted directly to the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism

  • Letter of Intent
  • Recommendation letter by the candidate's advisor
  • CV
  • Description of your research project
  • Financial plan for requested funding
* Please visit our website for a full detailed list of requirements and conditions.
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php
Posted:
8/23/2022

Originator:
Brianna Sanchez

Email:
Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism


