Call for Applications- Scholarship up to $5000! Deadline 9/15/22



Charles S. Peirce Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellowship

Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellowship applications are now open for all doctoral level programs and disciplines at Texas Tech University. The purpose of this fellowship is to enable young researchers to focus on and enhance the interdisciplinary nature of their studies.

How to Apply:

All applications may be submitted directly to the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism

Letter of Intent

Recommendation letter by the candidate's advisor

CV

Description of your research project

Financial plan for requested funding * Please visit our website for a full detailed list of requirements and conditions. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php

Posted:

9/6/2022



Originator:

Brianna Sanchez



Email:

Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

