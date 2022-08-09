TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Training: Designing Research Using fNIR Devices
The Christine Ladd-Franklin lab organizes a training workshop for graduate students and faculty from all disciplines interested in using fNIR in their studies.

fNIR device provides real-time monitoring of tissue oxygenation in the prefontal cortex while individuals perform cognitive tasks to assess brain functions-- such as perception, memory, learning, attention, and decision making.

Participation is limited.

HOW TO APPLY:
Please submit your application with a short letter of intent that includes:
  • Reason of Interest
  • Program and Major
  • Contact information
For more information visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php
Posted:
9/8/2022

Originator:
Brianna Sanchez

Email:
Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism


