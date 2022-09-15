The Christine Ladd-Franklin lab organizes a training workshop for graduate students and faculty from all disciplines interested in using fNIR in their studies.
fNIR device provides real-time monitoring of tissue oxygenation in the prefontal cortex while individuals perform cognitive tasks to assess brain functions-- such as perception, memory, learning, attention, and decision making.
Participation is limited.
HOW TO APPLY:
Please submit your application with a short letter of intent that includes:
- Reason of Interest
- Program and Major
- Contact information
For more information visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php