Welcome to our unique educational program at Texas Tech University. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has programs in Abilene, Fredericksburg, Highland Lakes (Marble Falls), Jefferson and Lubbock. Members can attend classes in person at any of these locations, or online from wherever they live!

Membership is open to anyone 50 and above and is only $35.00 (good for a full 12 months from the date of enrollment). OLLI members are encouraged to register for as many classes on any of the diverse topics available to them during every semester of eligibility.

Join this vibrant and interactive learning community and discover the joy of learning in a fun, friendly and intellectually stimulating environment. For more information, please visit the OLLI Website!