ORS invites you to join us for our Annual Open House!
December 13th from 2:00pm-4:00pm. We are located in the Administration building's West Wing on the third floor Suite 349.
Please join us for refreshments and place your vote for the best decorated door.
Please feel free to bring canned / non-perishable items to contribute to our annual donation to the TTU Food Pantry!
12/7/2022
Bethany Wesner
Bethany.Wesner@ttu.edu
Research Services
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 12/13/2022
Administration #349
