The Peace, War, and Social Conflict Laboratory (www.pwscl.com) invites students to join us this semester. In the lab, we run multiple research projects and offer students the opportunity to take part in research and gain course credit in the process.

To join the lab this semester, register to the course SOC 300-001 Topics in Peace, War, and Social Conflict 53986. We meet once a week on Monday from 6:00-8:50. See you at the lab!

Please contact Dr. Ori Swed for questions at ori.swed@ttu.edu