Sling Health is a biomedical design and entrepreneurship incubator founded in 2013 by Washington University students. Our goal is to solve real-world healthcare problems while providing students with valuable experience in collaborative innovation. Sling Health teams of Engineering, Healthcare, Business, Graduate, and Undergraduate students engage with innovation, entrepreneurship, and interprofessional collaboration to address problems in healthcare.





Student teams tackle their chosen healthcare-related problem, perform customer/market discovery, undergo solution comparison, and advance the solution to the prototyping/mockup stage. All of this effort culminates in an event called Demo Day, where students showcase their technologies and findings.





Join us at the Innovation Hub, 6-8pm on January 23rd to see their innovations and discoveries!





Click here to register to attend or contact Erin Adams (Erin.Adams@ttuhsc.edu) Sling Health President, for more information.



