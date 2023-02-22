TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
BE A REVIEWER! TTU UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH CONFERENCE, APRIL 11th, 2023

Reviewers will be assigned up to six specific presentations to evaluate based on a set rubric. Remember the URC is an interdisciplinary conference, which means, more than likely, you will not be assigned to a project in your area of expertise. During the registration process, you will have the opportunity to choose the times you prefer to evaluate. We hope you will consider serving in this integral role. 

 

Reviewer registration IS NOW OPEN! 

 

For additional information for reviewers or to register, visit https://www.eventleaf.com/e/urc_reviewersubmission

For general conference information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/urc/index.php

 

If you have questions, please contact the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE):

true@ttu.edu

806.742.1095
Posted:
2/22/2023

Originator:
Ryan Bain

Email:
Ryan.M.Bain@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


Categories