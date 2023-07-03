Reviewers will be assigned up to six specific presentations to evaluate based on a set rubric. Remember the URC is an interdisciplinary conference, which means, more than likely, you will not be assigned to a project in your area of expertise. During the registration process, you will have the opportunity to choose the times you prefer to evaluate. We hope you will consider serving in this integral role. Reviewer registration IS NOW OPEN! For additional information for reviewers or to register, visit https://www.eventleaf.com/e/urc_reviewersubmission For general conference information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/urc/index.php If you have questions, please contact the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE): true@ttu.edu 806.742.1095 Posted:

