You are invited to be a part of Fulbright Day 2023. The day will include info sessions on Fulbright Scholars, Fulbright International Education Administrators Program, and the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Fulbright programs provide opportunities to travel abroad to conduct research, teach, or study. A panel discussion with faculty, staff, and student Fulbright alumni will allow for insight from experienced Fulbrighters. Join us to learn more!

The following is a schedule of events:

9:00 a.m. Welcome

9:15 a.m. Fulbright Scholar/Administrators Info Session (for faculty/staff)

9:15 a.m. Fulbright U.S. Student Program Info Session (for undergrad/grad students)

10:15 a.m. Coffee Break

10:30 a.m. Fulbright Alumni Panel Discussion (for faculty/staff/students)

12:00 p.m. Fulbright Reception for Registered Participants

LOCATION: Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 150

To register visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pesa/Scholarships/FulbrightDay2023.php





For more information contact us at pesa@ttu.edu.