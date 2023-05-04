TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Faculty Wellbeing: From Surviving to Thriving Presentation
Join Dr. Thad Mantaro, TTU Alumni and Dean of Student Health and Wellness from Dallas College, for a wellbeing presentation. Through a review of contemporary wellbeing models and parallels in the employee and healthcare sectors, it will describe faculty wellbeing issues. Attendees will learn about faculty burnout and consider ways to improve faculty well-being at their institutions. Refreshments will be provided. 
3/27/2023

Irene Arellano

irene.arellano@ttu.edu

EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2023

Location:
College of Education 252

