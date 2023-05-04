|
Join Dr. Thad Mantaro, TTU Alumni and Dean of Student Health and Wellness from Dallas College, for a wellbeing presentation. Through a review of contemporary wellbeing models and parallels in the employee and healthcare sectors, it will describe faculty wellbeing issues. Attendees will learn about faculty burnout and consider ways to improve faculty well-being at their institutions. Refreshments will be provided.
3/27/2023
Irene Arellano
irene.arellano@ttu.edu
EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2023
College of Education 252
