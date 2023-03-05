Join us in person for ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting: Diabetes: A Texas Sized Issue

On May 3rd from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at TTUHSC Academic Event Center

Register here for ORI annual meeting by April 20th

Undergraduates, Graduates & Postdocs working in obesity-related metabolic and chronic diseases are encouraged to submit!

Submit Abstract here DEADLINE: Friday, March 31st

On the submission form, please include:

Title of research presentation

Authors’ names & affiliations (first author will be the presenter)

Objective, methods, results, significance, and conclusions (250-word limit)

Monetary awards will be given to top overall presentations.





Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute