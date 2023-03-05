Join us in person for ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting: Diabetes: A Texas Sized Issue
On May 3rd from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at TTUHSC Academic Event Center
Register here for ORI annual meeting by April 20th
Undergraduates, Graduates & Postdocs working in obesity-related metabolic and chronic diseases are encouraged to submit!
Submit Abstract here DEADLINE: Friday, March 31st
On the submission form, please include:
- Title of research presentation
- Authors’ names & affiliations (first author will be the presenter)
- Objective, methods, results, significance, and conclusions (250-word limit)
Monetary awards will be given to top overall presentations.
Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute