CALL FOR ABSTRACTS for ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting due by Friday, March 31!

Join us in person for ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting: Diabetes: A Texas Sized Issue

 On May 3rd from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at TTUHSC Academic Event Center

Register here for ORI annual meeting by April 20th

Undergraduates, Graduates & Postdocs working in obesity-related metabolic and chronic diseases are encouraged to submit! 

Submit Abstract here DEADLINE: Friday, March 31st 

On the submission form, please include:

  • Title of research presentation
  • Authors’ names & affiliations (first author will be the presenter)
  •  Objective, methods, results, significance, and conclusions (250-word limit)

Monetary awards will be given to top overall presentations. 


Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute


 
Posted:
3/28/2023

Originator:
Alex Scoggin

Email:
Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu

Department:
Obesity Research Institute

Event Information
Time: 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Event Date: 5/3/2023

Location:
TTUHSC Academic Event Center

Categories