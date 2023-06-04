The Digital Humanities Working Group invites you to an open forum on zoom Thursday, April 6, between 3.30 and 5pm. We want to hear from you about what kinds of digital humanities resources you’d like to have on campus, so we hope you will drop in to chat with us! This session will be come and go, so just drop in when you’ve got a few minutes. The more we learn from you about your needs and interests, the better we’ll be able to plan our funding requests.

We look forward to seeing you sometime during the session!



https://texastech.zoom.us/j/99784743757?pwd=NXRobEJPY1QvOUtPUHVwUm5CT2JYQT09

All best from the DH Working Group

(Marta Kvande, Abigail Swingen, Wyatt Phillips, Heidi Winkler, and Matt Johnson)