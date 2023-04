HOW TO INITIATE AND SUSTAIN CROSS-DISCIPLINARY PARTNERSHIPS

HOW TO INITIATE AND SUSTAIN CROSS-DISCIPLINARY PARTNERSHIPS COLLABORATIVE APPROACHES TO RESEARCH, TEACHING AND CREATIVE ACTIVITY

The Office of Faculty Success, the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center, and the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism?invite faculty members to a panel discussion on initiating and sustaining collaboration in research and creative activities.

RSVP: brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu Panelists: Megan Condis, Creative Media Industries & Communication Studies Lauren Gollahon,Department of Biological Sciences Callum Hetherington,Mineralogy & Geochemistry Kerk F. Kee,Professional Communication TJ Martinez,Journalism & Creative Media Industries Naïma Moustaïd-Moussa,Nutritional Sciences & Director, Obesity Research Institute (ORI) David Sears,Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) Roman Taraban,Experimental (Cognition and Cognitive Neuroscience)



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/24/2023



Location:

TLPDC, Room 153



