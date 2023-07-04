"Do you want to improve your Spanish Proficiency, and do you have knowledge about animal production or animal health?

Join us for the Spanish for Specific Purposes in Agriculture Workshop.

You will have the opportunity to access online classes and participate in a summer internship.

You can choose to work with Swine, Poultry, Dairy or Beef Cattle Production.

Participation is free of charge, but a Spanish Placement Test is required.

You will receive a multi-institutional certificate (TTU, NCSU, TSU- USDA FUNDING) and a $5,000 stipend for the internship.





For additional information please contact Dr. Arlene Garcia. arlene.garcia@ttu.edu





This announcement is sponsored by the School of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Welfare & Behavior Lab.