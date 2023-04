FREE for all students. Symposium to discuss disparities in healthcare. Join us for presentations and food.





April 27 12:15pm pm - April 28 2:45pm





More information can be found in the registration link below.





Registration Link: https://cmetracker.net/TTUHSC/Publisher?page=pubOpen#/EventID/37209/

Contact: Erica.Campuzano@ttuhsc.edu





Sponsored by the Texas Tech University System Health Policy and Public Health Think Tank in collaboration with the TTUHSC CME office