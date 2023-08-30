Getting and using your free ORCID iD and ORCID record can help you save time and get credit for your work in funding, publishing, and research-reporting workflows. Funding organizations, publishers and research institutions are increasingly requiring or asking for ORCID iDs from researchers, so this workshop will help you make sure you are ahead of the game.

In this workshop, we will cover:

· An overview of the benefits of ORCID for researchers

· How ORCID can help you save time throughout the research landscape

· Tips and tricks for keeping your ORCID record up-to-date

No prior experience with ORCID necessary. The session recording will be sent to all who register for this Library-hosted workshop.

Register here.



