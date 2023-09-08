SAVE THE DATE! OCTOBER 20-21, 2023.

The 2nd Annual Transformative Undergraduate Experiences Symposium will bring undergraduates & faculty together to showcase their work in transformative experiences here at Texas Tech University. The Symposium will be held October 20-21, 2023 in the TTU Student Union Building (SUB).

The sessions during the Symposium will focus on giving students the opportunity to articulate the impact of their projects and hone their skills in communicating their projects to a non-expert audience in a 3-min Impact Talk.