CALL FOR PAPERS





A Session Organized by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism





BIOLOGICAL AND ARTIFICIAL MINDS





In his Essay titled "The New Science of Mind. A Forecast of the major problems scientists need to Solve," the Nobel Laureate Eric Kandel wrote in 2006, ”Understanding the human mind in biological terms has emerged as the central challenge for science in the 21st century. We want to understand the biological nature of perception, learning, memory, thought, consciousness and the limits of free will.”





"Biology of Mind" continues to prove itself as an ever-expanding network of traditional and emergent disciplines, researching collaboratively to synthesize a holistic model of the human mind and its relationship to the brain. Deeply rooted in cognitive science, it is at the intersection of the philosophy of the mind, neuroscience, psychology, linguistics, and computer science. The session's goal is to synchronize this tradition's findings with current developments in technologies of intelligent systems. New theories of mind and consciousness focusing on brain technologies have gradually shifted research from biological to a more technological approach to the brain & mind interaction. We invite contributions from philosophy, psychology, biology, neuroscience, and other relevant disciplines to present ongoing research in biology and technologies of mind.





Topics can be from but not restricted to the following areas:

- Mental representation

- Artificial and neural computation

- Brain-computer interfaces

- Conscious agents

- Language and meaning

- Cultural neuroscience

- Emotional response

- Ethics and moral cognition





Please send your abstracts (300-500 words) to brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu by September 10, 2023.



For more information contact:

Elize Bisanz elize.bisanz@ttu.edu

Roman Taraban roman.taraban@ttu.edu





For more information please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php

