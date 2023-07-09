Dr. Borgogna's lab in psychological sciences is conducting a large meta-analysis of psychotherapy outcome research. We need folks who are able to fluently read scientific publications in Farsi and/or Korean. Those who are able to substantively help us will be offered co-authorship on all publications. Time commitment for the semester is estimated at 20-30 hours (2-3 hours a week). Those interested should email Dr. Borgogna at nborgogn@ttu.edu