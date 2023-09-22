CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

United in Research

A Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Conference (on-zoom and in-person)



And

Best Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Research Award

The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites graduates to the Fall semester conference on

November 10th from 2:00-6:30pm



The conference aims to present ongoing doctoral graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.

The conference will be held both on-zoom and in person.

Best Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Research Award The award is funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research. Selection for the award is based on originality as well as its potential social and scientific impact.



How to apply

• Please submit an abstract proposal not more than 500 words to participate in the cross-disciplinary graduate

• Please submit an abstract proposal not more than 500 words to participate in the cross-disciplinary graduate

conference "United in Research" to the following contact: brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu 806-834-0999.

• The deadline for abstract submissions is 10.15.2023.

• Confirmed applicants are expected to present their works at the graduate conference "United in Research."

• Confirmed applicants are expected to present their works at the graduate conference "United in Research."

Eligibility

• Abstract submission for cross-disciplinary doctoral conference “United in Research”

• The primary researcher must be a student at the TTU graduate school.

• Abstracts must include a synopsis of the research question, methods, and relevance to social and scientific

• Abstracts must include a synopsis of the research question, methods, and relevance to social and scientific advancement.



Award

• The award covers $600- financial support for research expenses.

For more information visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php Posted:

9/22/2023



Originator:

Brianna Sanchez



Email:

Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism





