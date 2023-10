Fall Semester Schedule:

Sept. 20th

Oct. 04th

Oct. 18th

Wednesdays, from 12:00 -1:00 pm. on Zoom:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94698713845

Meeting-ID: 946 9871 3845

- Present your research

- Meet peers in other fields

- Bridge your topic to different fields

- Experience the immediate benefits of cross disciplinary exchange

For details please contact the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism, Dr. Elize Bisanz: elize.bisanz@ttu.edu