Cross-disciplinary Doctoral Conference (in-person and on zoom)

United in Research

The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites you to its third public conference. The conference aims to present ongoing graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.

Date: Friday, November 10th

Location: Main Library Building 3rd floor Room 309

Join Zoom Meeting

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/97837769422

Meeting ID: 978 3776 9422

The presenters are this semester's candidates for the Best Graduate Research Award, funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism, to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research.

The awardee will be announced by the end of 2023.

RSVP by October 30th.

