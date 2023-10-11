TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Conference

Cross-disciplinary Doctoral Conference (in-person and on zoom)

United in Research

 

The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites you to its third public conference. The conference aims to present ongoing graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.

 

Date: Friday, November 10th

Location: Main Library Building 3rd floor Room 309

 

Join Zoom Meeting

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/97837769422

 

Meeting ID: 978 3776 9422

 

The presenters are this semester's candidates for the Best Graduate Research Award, funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism, to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research.

 

The awardee will be announced by the end of 2023.

RSVP by October 30th.
Posted:
10/17/2023

Originator:
Brianna Sanchez

Email:
Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 11/10/2023

Location:
Library Rm 309

Categories