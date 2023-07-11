TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Engaged Scholarship Workshop Opportunity!
Join us for the "Faculty Engaged Scholarship: Setting Standards and Building Conceptual Clarity" workshop presented by Lynn Blanchard, Ph.D., Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Director of the Carolina Center for Public Service at the University of North Carolina.

Workshop Topics will include: 
  • Definitions of Engaged Scholarship and Disciplinary Variations
  • Frameworks of Engaged Scholarship
  • Common Elements and Competencies
  • Standards of High-Quality Engaged Scholarship
  • Considerations and  Strategies for Annual Evaluation and P&T
Location: TLPDC (TTU Library 1st Floor) Room 151, virtual participation available
Time: 11:45AM - 2:30PM - Lunch is Provided

To register, simply click the button below and log into the TLPDC registration site using your e-Raider credentials, click on all events, and scroll down to "Faculty Engaged Scholarship: Setting Standards and Building Conceptual Clarity"


This event is co-sponsored by the Office of Outreach and Engagement and the College of Human Sciences. 
Posted:
10/12/2023

Originator:
Lindsay Rigney

Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 11:45 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 11/7/2023

Location:
TLPDC - TTU Library First floor room 151

