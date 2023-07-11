Join us for the "Faculty Engaged Scholarship: Setting Standards and Building Conceptual Clarity" workshop presented by Lynn Blanchard, Ph.D., Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Director of the Carolina Center for Public Service at the University of North Carolina.



Workshop Topics will include:

Definitions of Engaged Scholarship and Disciplinary Variations

Frameworks of Engaged Scholarship

Common Elements and Competencies

Standards of High-Quality Engaged Scholarship

Considerations and Strategies for Annual Evaluation and P&T

Location: TLPDC (TTU Library 1st Floor) Room 151, virtual participation available

Time: 11:45AM - 2:30PM - Lunch is Provided





To register, simply click the button below and log into the TLPDC registration site using your e-Raider credentials, click on all events, and scroll down to " Faculty Engaged Scholarship: Setting Standards and Building Conceptual Clarity"









This event is co-sponsored by the Office of Outreach and Engagement and the College of Human Sciences.