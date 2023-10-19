Join us for the 2nd session of the Outreach and Engagement Lunch and Learn Series, " Exemplary Projects and Best Practices in Engaged Scholarship".





Presenters:

Dr. Stephanie Shine, Associate Chair, Executive Director of Center for Early Head Start

Associate Chair, Executive Director of Center for Early Head Start Dr. Wilna Oldewage, Professor, Nutritional Sciences, College of Human Sciences





Lunch and Learn sessions take place from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the TLPDC to provide informal learning and networking opportunities for any TTU faculty, staff, or graduate student interested in integrating community engagement into their work. Attendance is free of charge and lunch is provided.