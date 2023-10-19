The A&S Excellence in Engagement & Outreach awards are intended to recognize the efforts and contributions of Arts & Sciences' students, staff, and faculty in supporting and amplifying engaged scholarship and community outreach at Texas Tech University. Awards are $1,000 in each category, subject to the availability of funds. Nominees who have received an A&S Excellence in Engagement & Outreach award in the past three years are not eligible. Nominated students must be enrolled in the semester they receive the award (Spring 2024). Nominated employees must have a current appointment at the time of nomination. Submission materials include: (a) Application form; (b) Nominating Letter (1000 words or less) (self-nominations are encouraged); (c) Nominee's Shortened (3-page) Vitae/Resume; (d) *Optional* Supporting Letter (1000 words or less). Nominations are due by November 15, 2023. For more information or questions, please email Amelia.Talley@ttu.edu. Application link: https://tinyurl.com/CASEEOForm2024 Posted:

