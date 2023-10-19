Join us for the 2nd session of the Outreach and Engagement Lunch and Learn Series, " Exemplary Projects and Best Practices in Engaged Scholarship".
Presenters:
- Dr. Stephanie Shine, Associate Chair, Executive Director of Center for Early Head Start
- Dr. Wilna Oldewage, Professor, Nutritional Sciences, College of Human Sciences
Lunch and Learn sessions take place from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the TLPDC to provide informal learning and networking opportunities for any TTU faculty, staff, or graduate student interested in integrating community engagement into their work. Attendance is free of charge and lunch is provided.
Virtual participation available.
Registration for Lunch and Learn sessions is through the TLPDC events site. Please click the link below, sign in with your e-Raider credentials, and scroll down to October, 19, Award Winning Engaged Scholarship: Exemplary Projects and Best Practices.
This event is co-sponsored by the Office of Outreach and Engagement and the College of Human Sciences.