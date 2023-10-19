TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Outreach & Engagement Lunch & Learn Series 2nd Fall Session
Join us for the 2nd session of the Outreach and Engagement Lunch and Learn Series, " Exemplary Projects and Best Practices in Engaged Scholarship". 

Presenters: 
  • Dr. Stephanie Shine, Associate Chair, Executive Director of Center for Early Head Start
  • Dr. Wilna Oldewage, Professor, Nutritional Sciences, College of Human Sciences

Lunch and Learn sessions take place from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the TLPDC to provide informal learning and networking opportunities for any TTU faculty, staff, or graduate student interested in integrating community engagement into their work. Attendance is free of charge and lunch is provided. 
Virtual participation available.

Registration for Lunch and Learn sessions is through the TLPDC events site. Please click the link below, sign in with your e-Raider credentials, and scroll down to October, 19, Award Winning Engaged Scholarship: Exemplary Projects and Best Practices. 


This event is co-sponsored by the Office of Outreach and Engagement and the College of Human Sciences. 
10/17/2023

Lindsay Rigney

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

University Outreach and Engagement

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/19/2023

TLPDC - TTU Library First floor room 153

