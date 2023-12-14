Get Started with ORCID for Students and Researchers

What is ORCID? ORCID (Open Researcher and Contributor ID) is a unique, persistent digital identifier that distinguishes you from every other researcher or scholar. Just as your passport is your key to global travel, ORCID is your key to the academic and professional world. It allows you to create a digital presence that showcases your scholarly achievements, publications, and other contributions. Why Should You Create an ORCID Account? Streamline Your Academic Portfolio: With ORCID, you can consolidate all your research and academic work into one easily accessible digital space. This includes journal publications, conference presentations, research projects, and more. This makes it a breeze for potential employers, collaborators, and institutions to discover your accomplishments. Eliminate Ambiguity: Ensure your work is correctly attributed to you, avoiding confusion with researchers who share your name. ORCID's unique identifier prevents mix-ups and assures that your contributions are rightfully acknowledged. Effortless Academic Networking: ORCID integrates with other academic systems and platforms, making it easier for you to share your academic history with research institutions, funders, and publishers. Visibility and Recognition: By creating an ORCID account and keeping it up to date, you increase your visibility in the academic community. Data Privacy: ORCID values your privacy. You have control over what information you share. You can choose to make your profile public or limit its visibility, ensuring your data is secure. How to Get Started with ORCID Visit the ORCID Website: Go to ORCID.org and sign up for a free ORCID iD. Fill Out Your Profile: Provide information about your academic and professional history, including publications, affiliations, and grants. Don’t forget to put Texas Tech University in your affiliation. Link to Other Systems: You can link your ORCID iD to various platforms, such as research databases and other academic tools. Use Your ORCID iD: Add your ORCID iD to your academic papers, presentations, and your email signature. It will become your academic signature. Maintain Your Profile: Regularly update your ORCID profile with new achievements, publications, and affiliations to keep it current. If you have any questions or need assistance setting up your ORCID account, please don't hesitate to reach out to your Personal Librarian. This service is sponsored by the Texas Tech University Library. ORCID aligns with our core mission of supporting academic success, research and scholarly excellence for the Texas Tech community. For more information, contact Joy.M.Perrin@ttu.edu. Posted:

12/14/2023



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

