Faculty, staff and graduate student instructors are invited to participate in a study on Generative AI tools for instructors of record and those who teach. We are looking to gather information related to Generative AI use and attitudes about these tools among those who teach courses and who have taught, or guest lectured.

Survey is open through 12/4/2023. If you have any questions, please contact the PI, Erin Burns at erin.burns@ttu.edu.

You may use this link to take the survey: https://bit.ly/GenAITexasTech.

This study is approved by the Texas Tech IRB.

The research team consists of Erin Burns, Brian Quinn, Jenni Jacobs and Josh Salmans.



