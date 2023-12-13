TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NOW ON ZOOM: Leading Student Employees

With student employees, it’s important to understand that work, life, and school must be balanced to have a productive, confident employee on your staff. In this training, you will learn specific ways to best support, communicate, and give feedback to students. You will also leave this presentation understanding how to motivate them, as well as how to provide structure and prepare them for their full-time positions post-graduation.


Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Fall Learning Series" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.
12/11/2023

Kailey Kilcrease

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Human Resources

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Date: 12/13/2023

Zoom

