CALL FOR POSTER ABSTRACTS
Promoting Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration in Research
Description:
This is a call for abstracts to be presented in poster format that demonstrate cross-disciplinary collaborative projects. Cross-disciplinary collaborative projects combine multiple investigators that apply different/multiple/diverse approaches and methods to solve specific problems. These abstracts can include any research discipline and is open-ended.
Eligibility:
Faculty and Graduate students from all disciplines.
For more information and how to submit and abstract please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php