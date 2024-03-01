CALL FOR PROPOSALS

Cross-Disciplinary Research Excellence Award





Description:

This is a call for proposals that generate synergy across diverse disciplines under the broad umbrella of One Health. The One Health research program aims to highlight the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, promoting collaborative research that at the intersection of traditional disciplinary boundaries. Such collaboration can include any research discipline and is open-ended. The ultimate goal of the proposal is to generate pilot study data towards extramural funding.





Proposed research is expected to lead to

- establishing new ways of thinking about One Health in a Global sense

- exploiting the unique attributes of multidisciplinary approaches





Eligibility:

Only full-time faculty members are eligible to apply. The applicants must demonstrate that some percentage of their position is dedicated to research or creative activity.





For more information please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php

