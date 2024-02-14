TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
URC Abstract Submission: Deadline Tomorrow!

Abstracts are due TOMORROW! 

Abstracts must be submitted and approved before 5:00 PM (Central) on Thursday, February 15, 2024!

Click here to learn more! 
Posted:
2/14/2024

Originator:
Jacy Enloe

Email:
Jacy.Enloe@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


Categories