Do You Have a Middle School-Aged Child or Sibling? Sign them up for Tech Savvy!
Time is running out to get your middle school student registered to attend Tech Savvy Saturday, February 10, 2024. This one-day STEM conference offers hands-on STEM workshops, lunch, freebies, and a Tech Savvy bag! Parents and Teachers are welcome to register for this event too, but it is not required. Registration closes Friday, February 9, 2024. For more information and to get registered, check out the Tech Savvy webpage here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/techsavvy/index.php. Email questions to: allison.eubanks@ttu.edu


Posted:
2/7/2024

Originator:
Allison Eubanks

Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

Department:
STEM Core ORDC

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2024

Location:
Chemistry Building Room 49

