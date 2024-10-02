



Time is running out to get your middle school student registered to attend Tech Savvy Saturday, February 10, 2024. This one-day STEM conference offers hands-on STEM workshops, lunch, freebies, and a Tech Savvy bag! Parents and Teachers are welcome to register for this event too, but it is not required. Registration closes Friday, February 9, 2024. For more information and to get registered, check out the Tech Savvy webpage here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/techsavvy/index.php . Email questions to: allison.eubanks@ttu.edu Posted:

Allison Eubanks



Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



STEM Core ORDC



Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/10/2024



Chemistry Building Room 49



