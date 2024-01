This session is hosted by the Engagement Scholarship Consortium.



Turning Community Work into Publications February 9, 2024 11:00AM - 12:00PM



Dr. Diane Doberneck, Michigan State University, will talk about specific steps for developing scholarly publications from your community work.



Click Here to Register

Posted:

1/25/2024



Originator:

Lindsay Wren



Email:

Lindsay.Wren@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization