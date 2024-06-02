Researchers in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management are conducting a research study to evaluate whether a dietary supplement improves muscle recovery after intense resistance exercise. If you are a recreationally active female who is generally healthy, between the ages of 18-35, and you meet several other criteria, you may be eligible to participate. Everyone who chooses to participate will complete five total testing sessions in our research laboratories and will consume a dietary supplement for approximately one week. During one of the research visits, you will undergo an intense bout of knee extension exercise. Your recovery after exercise will be monitored during short visits on the following three days. Measurements of muscle size, strength, power, and soreness will be performed at these visits. The total time commitment for the five visits is not expected to exceed five hours. As part of the study, you will get your body composition assessed, and you will be eligible to receive these results. Participants completing the entire study will also be eligible to receive $200 payment. If you would like more information or think you may be interested in participating, please contact us at christian.rodriguez@ttu.edu.







