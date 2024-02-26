Our purpose is to candidly discuss personal and professional connectedness to academe and community, focusing specifically on effective practices of all full-time faculty at Texas Tech University. Additionally, we want our scholarly community, administrators, and students to learn more about what it holistically means to be a faculty member at a Hispanic-serving institution. Fireside chats are co-sponsored by the Office of Faculty Success, the College of Media and Communication, and the Huckabee College of Architecture. Participation is limited.