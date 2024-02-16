TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Have a High School Sibling or Child? Check out this STEM Summer Camp!
Unlock your Creativity! Shape the Future of Lubbock! The College of Education and the Huckabee College of Architecture are hosting a free summer camp for 9th-11th grade students June 3-7, 2024. Camp participants will engage in hands-on activities with TTU students; craft architectural models, understand architectural design making a positive impact on Lubbock communities; and showcase their work at the TTU Museum. This camp will run from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM and includes a complimentary lunch. Limited spots are available, so apply before February 23, 2024! Apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/gWVZEwZJQ0. For more information, email astemttu@gmail.com or check out the website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/events/aplusstem.php
2/16/2024

Allison Eubanks

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

STEM Core ORDC


