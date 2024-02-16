Unlock your Creativity! Shape the Future of Lubbock! The College of Education and the Huckabee College of Architecture are hosting a free summer camp for 9th-11th grade students June 3-7, 2024. Camp participants will engage in hands-on activities with TTU students; craft architectural models, understand architectural design making a positive impact on Lubbock communities; and showcase their work at the TTU Museum. This camp will run from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM and includes a complimentary lunch. Limited spots are available, so apply before February 23, 2024! Apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/gWVZEwZJQ0 . For more information, email astemttu@gmail.com or check out the website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/events/aplusstem.php Posted:

2/16/2024



Originator:

Allison Eubanks



Email:

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



Department:

STEM Core ORDC





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

