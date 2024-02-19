TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
President's Engaged Scholarship Awards Deadline Extended!
Engaged Scholarship is one of the University’s three Strategic Priorities, and the awards program is designed to recognize individual faculty or faculty-staff teams from all disciplines for their exemplary and sustained commitment to engagement with community partners.

Please click for more information 
Deadline for applications: February 21, 2024

For detailed awards information and to submit an application for the President's Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Award please visit HERE

For detailed awards information and to submit an application for the President's Emerging Engaged Scholarship Award please visit HERE

Please contact lindsay.wren@ttu.edu with questions.
Posted:
2/19/2024

Originator:
Lindsay Wren

Email:
Lindsay.Wren@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement


Categories